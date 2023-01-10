A.J. McKee Signs Multi-Year Deal to Remain With Bellator

A.J. McKee has spent his entire career in Bellator. That will continue to be the case for the considerable future.

McKee has signed a multi-year, multi-fight contract with Bellator, Sports Illustrated has learned. Only a week removed from his last victory, which took place in Japan against Rizin lightweight champion Roberto de Souza in a non-title bout, McKee was entering the final fight of his previous deal. Had he completed that deal, he would have been an extremely sought-after free agent. But this new contract highlights the organization’s desire to make a long-term commitment to him—and provides McKee an opportunity to become one of the greatest ever to grace the Bellator cage.

Bellator President Scott Coker, who has built a career on developing stars in the cage, expressed his excitement in resigning McKee.

“Our top priority has always been to cultivate talent from the ground up, and with A.J., I can proudly say we have witnessed this young man blossom into a bonafide superstar in the Bellator cage,” says Coker. “It’s also our priority to retain that top talent, and with A.J. entering the prime of his career, it was important to make sure he continued representing the Bellator brand, much like he did recently in Japan, for the foreseeable future. I am looking forward to AJ’s next challenge, an appearance in our 2023 Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix, which showcases the best 155-pounders in the world.”

One of the sport’s rising stars, McKee (20-1) is a former featherweight champion. Only 27, he remains a contender for the featherweight title, where a trilogy bout against Patrício “Pitbull” Freire would be appointment viewing. McKee has competed at lightweight in his last two bouts, and he is also a contender for undefeated lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov.

The son of MMA stalwart Antonio McKee, the new contract allows McKee to become an even greater force in the sport.