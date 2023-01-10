Sean Strickland Replaces Kelvin Gastelum in UFC Fight Night 217 Headliner

LAS VEGAS—The UFC's first event of 2023 is getting a new look.



Promotion officials announced Monday that Kelvin Gastelum has been forced to withdraw from Saturday's UFC Fight Night 217 headliner, and instead, fellow middleweight contender Sean Strickland has agreed to step in on short notice and face Nassourdine Imavov in the night's main event.



Strickland and Imavov will headline the card, which streams live in its entirety on UFC Fight Pass from the UFC Apex.



Strickland (25-5 MMA, 12-5 UFC) is currently sitting at No. 7 in the UFC's official middleweight rankings. He last saw action on December 17, when he suffered a frustrating split-decision loss to fellow top contender Jared Cannonier. Strickland now returns to action four weeks later to try and get back in the win column.



Meanwhile, the Dagestan-born Imavov (12-3 MMA, 4-1 UFC), who currently lives and trains in France, enters the fight on the strength of three consecutive wins, taking out the likes of Joaquin Buckley, Edmen Shahbazyan and Ian Heinisch. Imavov is currently No. 12 in the UFC's official rankings and could take a huge step forward with another victory.



A timetable for Gastelum's return to action was not immediately available, but he took to Twitter to express his frustration.

ESPN's Brett Okamoto said a mouth injury was to blame for Gastelum's withdrawal.