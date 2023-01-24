Conor McGregor is under investigation by a court in Ibiza, Spain, after a woman said the UFC fighter attacked her during his 34th birthday celebration on a yacht last July, according to a report from Spain’s Majorca Daily Bulletin.

According to the report the woman said she knew McGregor, because they were from the same neighborhood in Dublin and had been invited to his birthday party in Ibiza on July 16. However, when the party moved from a club to McGregor’s yacht, the woman alleged that the situation took a violent turn.

“All his behavior changed at that moment,” she said in a statement to police in Dublin.

The woman claimed McGregor began to verbally insult her appearance before he kicked her in the midsection and punched her, the report said. He also allegedly threatened to drown her.

The woman told police that she then jumped from the yacht in an attempt to flee McGregor. She was picked up by a Red Cross boat and taken back to shore.

“It was as if he was possessed,” the woman said in a statement to Irish police, according to local Spanish media. “I knew that I had to get off the boat because I thought that he was going to kill me.”

The reports said the woman did not identify McGregor to police in Ibiza on the day of the incident. However, she filed a complaint with police back home in Ireland a few days later, resulting in the opening of an investigation.

Karen Kessler, a spokesperson for McGregor, said the MMA fighter “is steadfast in his denial of all the accusations made by a guest on his boat.”

McGregor has a troubled history when it comes to incidents outside of the Octagon. In 2019, The New York Times reported he was under investigation after a woman said he had sexually assaulted her at a hotel in December ’18. Through a spokesperson, McGregor “categorically rejected” the allegation, and prosecutors ultimately declined to pursue charges against him.

Other legal incidents involving McGregor have included his pleading guilty to assaulting an older man at a Dublin pub in 2019 and an arrest in Miami Beach for allegedly breaking a man’s phone that same year. He also pleaded no contest to throwing a metal dolly at a bus carrying a group of UFC fighters in April ’18.

McGregor, a former lightweight and featherweight champion, last fought in July 2021 in a bout that resulted in a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier.