Northwestern rower drowns during practice
A 19-year-old Northwestern rower died after falling overboard during practice Monday, school officials said.
Mohammed Ramzan's body was recovered in the North Shore Channel in a suburb of Chicago.
"We extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to Mohammed's family and friends for this tragic loss," Northwestern vice president for student affairs Patricia Telles-Irvin said in a statement. "The loss affects us all, and we urge all members of our community to reach out and support one another."
It is with great sadness that we report the loss of one of our teammates, Mohammed Ramzan. Mohammed will be remembered as one of Northwestern Crew’s most perserverant athletes and friendliest faces. We will miss him dearly. We send our deepest condolences to Mohammed’s friends and family. We sincerely appreciate all of your thoughts, prayers, and support during this difficult time. #OneTeamOneNorthwestern
Authorities say Ramzan, a freshman from Auburn, Wash., fell into the water during a morning practice that started around 7:30 a.m.
Other rowers on the team tried to locate Ramzan but were unable to. Ramzan was not wearing a life jacket at the time he fell into the water.
Ramzan's body was discovered at 9:30 p.m. late Monday night.
- Scooby Axson