Northwestern rower drowns during practice

A 19-year-old Northwestern rower died after falling overboard during practice Monday, school officials said.

Mohammed Ramzan's body was recovered in the North Shore Channel in a suburb of Chicago.

"We extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to Mohammed's family and friends for this tragic loss," Northwestern vice president for student affairs Patricia Telles-Irvin said in a statement. "The loss affects us all, and we urge all members of our community to reach out and support one another."

Authorities say Ramzan, a freshman from Auburn, Wash., fell into the water during a morning practice that started around 7:30 a.m.

Other rowers on the team tried to locate Ramzan but were unable to. Ramzan was not wearing a life jacket at the time he fell into the water.

Ramzan's body was discovered at 9:30 p.m. late Monday night.

- Scooby Axson