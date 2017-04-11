More Sports

Northwestern rower drowns during practice

SI Wire
2 hours ago

A 19-year-old Northwestern rower died after falling overboard during practice Monday, school officials said.

Mohammed Ramzan's body was recovered in the North Shore Channel in a suburb of Chicago.

"We extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to Mohammed's family and friends for this tragic loss," Northwestern vice president for student affairs Patricia Telles-Irvin said in a statement. "The loss affects us all, and we urge all members of our community to reach out and support one another."

Authorities say Ramzan, a freshman from Auburn, Wash., fell into the water during a morning practice that started around 7:30 a.m.

Other rowers on the team tried to locate Ramzan but were unable to. Ramzan was not wearing a life jacket at the time he fell into the water.

Ramzan's body was discovered at 9:30 p.m. late Monday night.

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters