The longest NCAA Tournament streak in college baseball is over after Miami (FL) failed to make the tournament for the first time in 45 years.

Miami has been to every tournament since 1972. That is the longest streak in any college sport in history.

Florida State now owns the nation's longest postseason streak with 40 straight trips to tournament.

The Hurricanes (31-27, 16-13 ACC) saw its season end in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament on Saturday after being routed by North Carolina 12–4.

The regionals will start June 1, the Super Regionals take place starting June 9 and the College World Series will be played June 17–28 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.

The ACC has five teams (Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina and Wake Forest) hosting regionals, followed by the Southeastern Conference with four teams (Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky and LSU).

The defending national champion Coastal Carolina failed to make the tournament.