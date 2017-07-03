Pete Frates, the 32-year-old man who inspired the ALS ice bucket challenge to raise money for Lou Gehrig's disease research, was back in the hospital on Monday morning.

His family shared that Frates, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2012, was battling the disease "like a Superhero" in his latest trip to the hospital.

Some false reports on Twitter surfaced that Frates had passed away but he took to his own Twitter account to dismiss the hoax. In a short video, he is in a hospital bed with Pearl Jam's "Alive" playing in the background. The chorus sings, "Yeah, yeah I, oh, I'm still alive."

The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge went viral worldwide on social media in 2014 and raised more than $220 million.