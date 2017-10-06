A New Jersey peewee football league banned a family for life after the father of a player allegedly put a 16-year-old coach in a chokehold, NJ.com reports.

The incident occurred on Saturday in Westwood, N.J., after the man's son was rotated out of the quarterback position. Peter Iappelli was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct, according to NJ.com.

The peewee game involved kids between the ages of six and eight.

Iappelli reportedly extended his hand to the coach before attacking him.

"(Iappelli's) son was the quarterback but he was rotated out of that position by the coach," North Jersey NFL Flag Football league commissioner Fred Kritzer told NJ.com. "The coach even informed the parents of the rotation. That's when the guy got very upset."

Kritzer told NJ.com that the league decided immediately to ban the man and his family for life in accordance with the league's code of conduct.

Iappelli apologized shortly after the incident and turned himself in to police on Wednesday.

