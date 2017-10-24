Sports Illustrated Is Launching a New Live Trivia Show, 'Next Question!'

By The SI Staff
October 24, 2017

If you're into sports trivia, game shows and people getting embarrassed live on camera, then Sports Illustrated has a new show for you. 

On Thursday, Oct. 26, Sports Illustrated will launch its brand new live trivia show, Next Question! The 15-minute show will air live on Facebook at 12:30 p.m. ET, every Thursday afternoon. Make sure you like SI's Facebook page to see all the action. (And check out a sneak peek in the video above.)

Written by Amy Parlapiano, hosted by Mitch Goldich and produced by David SepersonNext Question! will be a four-round battle of sports knowledge between two SI staffers. The winner gets bragging rights and the opportunity to return the following week. The loser gets punished live on camera with a (benign!) punishment that's voted on by the Facebook viewers—there will be two options (for example: hit with a shaving cream pie or eat a really hot chili pepper) and viewers will click on either the laughing face or the heart during the video to vote for the one they'd prefer to see. 

"This is the realization of a life-long dream," Goldich says of his hosting gig. "I look forward to watching my coworkers struggle, while I stand there holding index cards that have all the answers." 

Next Question! airs every Thursday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. live on Facebook.

Disclaimer: No SI staffers will be harmed in the making of this game show. They will only be temporarily embarrassed. Some may take a pie to the face, others may have to eat a really large tomato in one bite, but whatever the entertaining form of retribution may be, Parlapiano would like to reassure all contestants that it can't possibly be more punishing and mortifying than her own fate as a lifelong Mets and Jets fan.

If you have ideas for future punishments, topic requests, or just general thoughts on the show, we want your feedback! Tweet us @SINow with the hashtag #SINextQuestion. And be sure to tune in this Thursday. 

