Reads of the day 121117

December 11, 2017
Extra Mustard Holiday Gift Guide 2017
Jack Daniel’s charcoal mellows every drop of their Tennessee Whiskey. For Gentleman Jack, they charcoal mellow it twice for exceptional smoothness. After all, practice makes perfect. So practice your gift-giving skills during the holidays by picking up a bottle or two for a few friends.<br><br><span style="font-weight: bold;">Buy it: <a href="https://www.jackdaniels.com/en-us/whiskey/gentleman-jack">Jack Daniels</a></span>
Courtesy of Jack Daniel's (Sponsored)
Make sure he's ready to battle the elements with the adidas ZNE Climaheat hoodie. This insulated full-zip hoodie with a high-funnel neck will ensure warmth while helping to help block out rain. Bonus: It's also super stylish. <br><br><span style="font-weight: bold;">Buy it: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=546952.1&type=10&tmpid=20905&RD_PARM1=http%3A%2F%2Fus.asos.com%2Fadidas%2Fadidas-training-zne-climaheat-hoodie-in-black-s94831%2Fprd%2F8283804&u1=SImustardholidaygiftguide2017JL">ASOS</a>, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=363450.1&type=10&tmpid=2681&RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.footlocker.com%252Fproduct%252Fmodel%253A281714%252Fsku%253ABQ0074%253Fgreen%253D62C5B999-357F-5BA1-9A01-4DF">Footlocker</a>, $120</span>
Courtesy of adidas
There's always that one person in the family who always says they want nothing for Christmas. Be a good person and gift them exactly what they asked for this year. and this year you can get them what they want. This box is full of absolutely nothing!<div><br><span style="font-weight: bold;">Buy it: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0186DL71S/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B0186DL71S&linkId=af64d987863a1b002bbecd973b9cc405&tag=siholidaygiftguides2017-20">Amazon</a>, $11.99</span></div>
Courtesy of Amazon
The Breville Precision Brewer is the world’s first automatic 60oz drip coffee maker. With six different brewing modes, this coffee maker will deliver the perfect cup of coffee at home every morning. Who doesn't want an early pick-me-up?  <div><br></div><div><span style="font-weight: bold;">Buy it: <a href="https://williams-sonoma.7eer.net/c/249354/265127/4291?subId1=SImustardholidaygiftguide2017JL&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fbreville-precision-brewer-thermal%2F%3FcatalogId%3D38%26sku%3D2048833">Williams-Sonoma, $299</a></span></div>
Courtesy of Breville
It may look like a yoga mat but its really a party in a pack! Easily carry a cold six pack to any destination.  <div><br></div><div><span style="font-weight: bold;">Buy it: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B015S8SWAS/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B015S8SWAS&linkId=b98325a2bd4d7cd082c2acf855e36a24&tag=siholidaygiftguides2017-20">Amazon, $18</a></span></div>
Courtesy of Amazon
No headphone jack, no problem. Get wireless high-fidelity audio with FiiO’s DAC bluetooth amplifier to get the best quality sound possible. <div><br></div><div><span style="font-weight: bold;">Buy it: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B075YD83Y9/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B075YD83Y9&linkId=ccd2105dec3b351af8d96989c35d2b9f&tag=siholidaygiftguides2017-20">Amazon, $49.99</a></span></div>
Courtesy of Amazon
Garmin’s latest fitness-focused smartwatch has everything: up to seven days of battery life, industry-leading GPS tracking and more. Garmin continues to show why they make some of best wearables on the market.<div><br></div><div><span style="font-weight: bold;">Buy it: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=486467.1&type=10&tmpid=1513&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.macys.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fgarmin-unisex-vivoactive-3-black-silicone-strap-smart-watch-43mm%3FID%3D5246966&u1=SIedgeholidaygiftguide2017JL">Macys, $299</a></span></div>
Courtesy of Garmin
Experience the world like never before with GoPro’s Fusion camera. Able to capture 360 degrees, the adventurer on your list will never miss a thing with footage of every possible angle.<div><br></div><div><span style="font-weight: bold;">Buy it: <a href="https://shop.gopro.com/cameras/fusion/CHDHZ-101.html">GoPro, $699</a></span></div>
Courtesy of GoPro
Jaybird continues to make some of the best bluetooth headphones on the market, and the latest version of their Freedom line is one of their best yet. Designed and built for runners, these headphones offer their new SPEEDFIT cord management system—your recipient won't want to use another pair.<div><br></div><div><span style="font-weight: bold;">Buy it: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B074JSB6GW/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B074JSB6GW&linkId=e203ccf04c959aad7fe9da2f6e88df76&tag=siholidaygiftguides2017-20">Amazon</a>, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=492045.1&type=10&tmpid=13127&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fjaybird-freedom-2-wireless-in-ear-earbud-headphones-carbon%2F6089926.p%3FskuId%3D6089926&u1=SImustardholidaygiftguide2017JL">Best Buy</a>, $149.99</span></div>
Courtesy of Jaybird
Control the aging process and infuse oak flavors directly into spirits with a mini oak whiskey barrel—you can even add a personal touch.<br><br><span style="font-weight: bold;">Buy it: <a href="https://www.personalcreations.com/product/mini-oak-whiskey-barrel-30233181">Personal Creations, $99</a></span>
Courtesy of Personal Creations
Make sure your loved ones are always juiced up with this mini cell phone portable battery pack.<div><br></div><div><span style="font-weight: bold;">Buy it: <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SImustardholidaygiftguide2017JL/https://www.bedbathandbeyond.com/store/product/mophie-portable-mini-powerstation-universal-battery/3321540">Bed Bath and Beyond, $29.99</a></span></div>
Courtesy of Mophie
Keep warm and comfortable while lounging at home watching the NFL games during the winter months with this flannel pants and t-shirt set. Who doesn't love pajamas?<br><br><span style="font-weight: bold;">Buy it: <a href="http://si.fanatics.com/search/flannel%20pants%20set">Fanatics, $41.99 </a></span>
Courtesy of Fanatics
Make sure everyone on your list is ready to represent Team USA for the upcoming Winter Olympics with this pullover hoodie from Nike. It features Nike’s Therma fabric for warmth and Dri-FIT technology for staying dry.<br><br><span style="font-weight: bold;">Buy it: <a href="http://si.fanatics.com/Olympics_Team_USA/Team_USA_Nike_Therma_Pullover_Performance_Hoodie_-_Navy">Fanatics, $41.99 </a></span>
Courtesy of Fanatics
If you’re looking for a smartwatch that is made by a trusted watchmaker, the Nixon Mission has the sleek look and feel of a classic wristwatch, but with a rugged edge and high-tech features such as Bluetooth, GPS, thermometer, altimeter, barometer, e-compass, accelerometer, humidity sensors and more. Made from Gorilla Glass crystal to withstand workouts and weather, it’s compatible with both iOS and Andriod, and can even provide surf conditions or snow reports.<br><br><span style="font-weight: bold;">Buy it: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=293189.1&type=10&tmpid=12371&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.barneys.com%2Fproduct%2Fnixon-mission-watch-504937129.html&u1=SIedgeholidaygiftguide2017JL">Barneys, $400</a></span>
Courtesy of Nixon
For the ultimate fan on your list: Support top players and teams all while keeping warm with an ultra-comfortable silk touch throw from The Northwest.<br><br><span style="font-weight: bold;">Buy it: <a href="http://thenorthwest.com/sports/nba/new-york-knicks/kristaps-porzingis-new-york-knicks-nba-players-hd-silk-touch-throw.html">The Northwest, $39.99</a></span>
Courtesy of The Northwest
Another great gift for a young sports fan: Build-A-Bear offers their cute teddy bears in your choice of an NBA uniform.<br><br><span style="font-weight: bold;">Buy it: <a href="https://www.buildabear.com/oklahoma-city-thunder-uniform-2-pc./021971.html?cgid=collections-sports-nba-basketball#start=1">Build-A-Bear</a></span>
Courtesy of Build-A-Bear
The Houston Astros won the World Series in 2017 and we predicted it back in 2014. Make sure the Astros fan in your life has a signed piece of history.<br><br><span style="font-weight: bold;">Buy it: <a href="http://si.fanatics.com/MLB_Houston_Astros/George_Springer_Houston_Astros_Fanatics_Authentic_2017_MLB_World_Series_Champions_Autographed_16_x_20_Sports_Illustrated_Cover_Photograph">Fanatics, $299</a></span>
Courtesy of Fanatics
This game is guaranteed fun for everyone. It comes with 10 mouthpieces so the whole family can play and enjoy a night full of non-stop laughs.<br><br><span style="font-weight: bold;">Buy it: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01M5KEOI6/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B01M5KEOI6&linkId=11f178718245f8004fd9fc4bd8c3ce4f&tag=siholidaygiftguides2017-20">Amazon, $12.99</a></span>
Courtesy of Amazon
Want to build up that core and get that six-pack but hate doing ab workouts? Well, Make getting a six-pack more enjoyable with this gadget, which turns exercising into a fun game. For the person who hates working out, this is a great gift.<br><br><span style="font-weight: bold;">Buy it: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B075DHGMXW/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B075DHGMXW&linkId=d692777d563f19b990f97f8e225b5250&tag=siholidaygiftguides2017-20">Amazon, $299</a></span>
Courtesy of Amazon
Enjoy a glass of whiskey without watering it down. Use the mold (with silicone cover) to store flat in the freezer for a perfectly-formed ice wedge once frozen.<br><br><span style="font-weight: bold;">Buy it: <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SImustardholidaygiftguide2017JL/https://www.bedbathandbeyond.com/store/product/corkcicle-whiskey-wedge-with-glass/1044113087">Bed Bath and Beyond, $18</a></span>
Courtesy of Bed Bath and Beyond
Using the Wilson custom design tool online, you can create a customized and personalized leather game football for the biggest fan your family. Pick the color, design, message and football size.<br><br><span style="font-weight: bold;">Buy it: <a href="http://www.wilson.com/custom/balls/football/index.html#/start">Wilson, from $79.00</a></span>
Courtesy of Wilson
<p>Get a stylish and comfortable pair of slim-fit jeans from Volcom with enhanced stretch to allow for maximum mobility and comfort.<br /> <br /> <span style="font-weight: bold;">Buy it: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00U01FV2G/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B00U01FV2G&linkId=400e5fdb0aac64d142cb7a40d39de192&tag=siholidaygiftguides2017-20">Amazon, from $35.99</a></span></p>

Courtesy of Amazon
