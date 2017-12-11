Reads of the day 121117

Jack Daniel’s charcoal mellows every drop of their Tennessee Whiskey. For Gentleman Jack, they charcoal mellow it twice for exceptional smoothness. After all, practice makes perfect. So practice your gift-giving skills during the holidays by picking up a bottle or two for a few friends.
Make sure he's ready to battle the elements with the adidas ZNE Climaheat hoodie. This insulated full-zip hoodie with a high-funnel neck will ensure warmth while helping to help block out rain. Bonus: It's also super stylish.
There's always that one person in the family who always says they want nothing for Christmas. Be a good person and gift them exactly what they asked for this year. and this year you can get them what they want. This box is full of absolutely nothing!
The Breville Precision Brewer is the world’s first automatic 60oz drip coffee maker. With six different brewing modes, this coffee maker will deliver the perfect cup of coffee at home every morning. Who doesn't want an early pick-me-up?
Garmin’s latest fitness-focused smartwatch has everything: up to seven days of battery life, industry-leading GPS tracking and more. Garmin continues to show why they make some of best wearables on the market.
Jaybird continues to make some of the best bluetooth headphones on the market, and the latest version of their Freedom line is one of their best yet. Designed and built for runners, these headphones offer their new SPEEDFIT cord management system—your recipient won't want to use another pair.
Make sure everyone on your list is ready to represent Team USA for the upcoming Winter Olympics with this pullover hoodie from Nike. It features Nike’s Therma fabric for warmth and Dri-FIT technology for staying dry.
If you’re looking for a smartwatch that is made by a trusted watchmaker, the Nixon Mission has the sleek look and feel of a classic wristwatch, but with a rugged edge and high-tech features such as Bluetooth, GPS, thermometer, altimeter, barometer, e-compass, accelerometer, humidity sensors and more. Made from Gorilla Glass crystal to withstand workouts and weather, it’s compatible with both iOS and Andriod, and can even provide surf conditions or snow reports.
Want to build up that core and get that six-pack but hate doing ab workouts? Well,
Make getting a six-pack more enjoyable with this gadget, which turns exercising into a fun game. For the person who hates working out, this is a great gift.
The importance pales in comparison to Shazier’s health, but the Steelers are a different team without their star linebacker. A team that will have a lot of trouble matching up with New England’s offense in next week’s crucial showdown
Also, a terrifying moment on the field when Tom Savage gets hit hard, the Raiders are probably not going to turn it around, Case Keenum was OK but Joe Webb was good, why you shouldn't sleep on the Packers and more.