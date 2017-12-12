reads of the day 121217

December 12, 2017
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated's 10 Days of Deals for Holiday 2017
The Best Gifts for People Who Love to Workout
Courtesy of Under Armour
Courtesy of Reebok
Courtesy of Huawei
Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy it: Best Buy, Amazon, $149
Courtesy of Samsung
Courtesy of Austerfit
Courtesy of Kohls
Buy it: Amazon, Target, $79.99
Courtesy of Amazon
Courtesy of adidas
Courtesy of Amazon
Buy it: Zappos, $100
Courtesy of Zappos
Courtesy of Amazon
Courtesy of New Balance
Courtesy of The North Face
Buy it: Amazon, $100
Courtesy of Amazon
Buy it: Zappos, Footlocker, $150
Courtesy of Brooks
