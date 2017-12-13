reads of the day 121317

Pajamas as a holiday gift? Let us explain. For the workout buff or weekend warrior on your list, these high-tech, high-class jammies promise increased recovery and a better night’s sleep, using a special print technology on the inside of the fabric that reflects Far Infrared. If you’re not buying it, the sleepwear—available in men’s and women’s—is also inspired by ageless wonder and New England Patriots quarterback, Tom Brady. Don't you want to sleep like a world class athlete?
Built specifically for women in the CrossFit community, these shoes are the perfect training sneaker, providing support for agility workouts and breathability, while still sporting a super-chic design.
A sharp watch—complete with built-in GPS and continuous heart rate monitoring—is a great gift this holiday season. Pair using the Android Wear app and use the workout coach, listen to music without your phone and utilize Google assistant, all from your wrist.
Every guy on your list will love these uber-versatile shorts made from a comfortable, quick-dry, 4-way stretch fabric. Available in a bunch of patterns and colors, they are built for everything from hanging out on the beach or at the bar, to swimming, running, training and yoga.
Ditch the wires and get a truly wireless pair of earbuds with the Samsung Gear IconX. With up to seven hours of battery life, great sound, run tracking features built right in and even a touch interface to control your music, you won’t get more bang for your buck here.
For the person on your list who loves to workout but also travels frequently: This company brings the quality and reliability of mountain climbing gear to your suitcase, so you can work your core, legs, glutes, shoulders and arms with just one system. The durable bands and straps anchor onto any door for a guaranteed workout, no matter your location.
This bike won’t provide an intense workout, but it’s still an awesome way to stay active. The three-wheeled cruiser has a comfortable reclining backrest with six settings, an adjustable frame to fit riders up to 6’3” and even a reverse gear function. This is a really, really fun gift to give—and to take for a spin.
This year, give a gift that encourages a healthier lifestyle and starts early on those New Year’s resolutions. The balance ball chair provides ergonomic support and helps build a stronger back, all while strengthening core muscles and aligning the spine. It even comes with a desktop workout guide so you can sneak in a quick, low-impact workout or stretching routine while you’re at the office!
Be prepared to run no matter what Mother Nature comes up with. The primeknit upper has an ultra-thin protective layer to repel water—take these Boosts in any weather conditions. The high, knit collar gives you that sock-like fit while keeping your ankles warm for when it’s cold out, and there’s also a more flexible and durable outsole to give you better traction in wet conditions.
File this one under the list of “practical” gifts this season. Any active person knows the struggles of carrying a phone with you when walking or running: sliding armbands, upside down notifications and trouble changing the song. This wristband lets you move hands free while still giving easy access to your smartphone—it’s literally like attaching your phone to your wrist. The case is compatible with most 4- to 5.5-inch smartphones, including iPhone 8, 8 Plus, 7, 7 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus and more.
Get more for your money with this speedy road running shoe that features an on-trend knit and mesh style. Gone are the Asics that look like your dad’s old gym sneakers—these are super comfy, made for premium performance and really cool looking. And the $100 price tag? It just sweetens the package.
For the workout- and data-junkies that hate wearing a device across the chest, Polar has created a new heart-rate monitor that is compact, accurate and easy to use. Instead of inaccurate wrist-based sensors or uncomfortable chest straps that need to be moistened before workouts, the Polar OH1 is simply a small, discreet armband device that has internal memory to track and store your workout data. It can also be paired with Strava and Polar’s app for real-time tracking and training advice.
For runners who like a sneaker that’s comfortable, cushiony and lightweight, the New Balance 1080v7 is a solid choice. It’s easy to log miles in this shoe because of it’s bootie construction, roomy toe box (no more crushed toes!) and super-cool mesh look that’s available in a bunch of colors, from signature brights to more muted fall shades.
Colder temps means you’ll need to bundle up for outdoor activities, but sometimes it’s hard to judge how chilly it actually is outside. The North Face’s new Ventrix jacket is designed to prevent the dreaded overheating athletes face when trying to stay warm during cold weather workouts. Available in 11 colors, this jacket is breathable and features perforated micro vents that open and close as your body heats up and cools down. It's a good choice for outdoor adventurers.
Get the power of a massage therapist right at home. Foam rollers are the best tool to help prevent muscle soreness. Trigger Point took that simple tool and added a vibrating functionality, which helps to induce muscle relaxation and blood flow for muscle recovery.
The Brooks Levitate is the culmination of years of testing to create one of the most cushioned and energized misoles. Their DNA AMP midsole gives maximum energy return and provides a comfortable ride for miles and miles.