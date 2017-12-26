What Was the Best Game of 2017?

Quickly

  • World Series Game 5. Super Bowl LI. The College Football National Title Game. 2017 brought us classic upon classic. Here, we look back at the best ones of the year, and allow you to vote on the greatest of all.
By Amy Parlapiano
December 26, 2017

We should've known we'd be in for a dizzying year of sports when USC and Penn State delivered a Rose Bowl that gave us 101 total points all the way back on January 2. Since then, we witnessed the largest comeback in Super Bowl history (and the first-ever overtime Super Bowl), the largest comeback in Champions League history, and the most home runs in World Series history...and that's just naming a few. Below, for your viewing pleasure, we've highlighted the greatest games of the year, and you're responsible for crowning the best one of all. And click here to vote on the best play of 2017. (In the meantime, we'll be over here, watching highlights from World Series Game 5 on an endless loop). 

Click on the green arrows to vote on the best game. 

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters