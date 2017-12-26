What Was The Best Play of 2017?

Quickly

  • From Julian Edelman's logic-defying Super Bowl catch to Morgan William's streak-ending shot, we've compiled the 14 greatest plays from 2017. And now you get to vote on the best one.
By Amy Parlapiano
December 26, 2017

2017 had no shortage of drama. From a logic-bending Super Bowl catch to a streak-ending jumper to a fake spike for a touchdown, the SI Staff has gathered what we believe are 14 of the greatest plays from 2017... and it's up to you to vote on the best one of all. We're certainly not claiming this is every amazing play from the past year, but it's the short list of the ones that, whether due to the pure feats of athleticism or for how the play impacted the results of the game at hand, will stick with us well into 2018. 

(Click on the arrows to upvote a play.)

