Ultrarunner Loses Titles After Investigation Shows He was Cheating By Hiding in Port-A-Potty

Ultrarunner Kelly Agnew lost some of his titles after it was discovered he was hiding in a Port-A-Potty to win races.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 11, 2018

Ultrarunner Kelly Agnew lost some of his titles after it was discovered he was hiding in a Port-A-Potty to win races, one race announced.

He was first disqualified from the fixed-time event in Arizona called Across the Years race, after an investigation discovered he was not running a complete loop of the course. Race officials became suspicious over the years and finally tracked him at this year's event.

Agnew went “back at the start/finish staging area after completing a lap, spending over seven minutes in a portable restroom and then 'completing' the lap and going on for his next without actually running the mile plus loop.”

In a Facebook post, the race announced Agnew was disqualified from the 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17 runnings after inconsistent date. He had placed first in past events.

Beyond Limits Running posted a response to the matter in their own Facebook post, saying Agnew was disqualified form the 2017 Beyond Limits Ultra 48-Hour Race and the 2015 and 2016 Jackpot Ultra Running Festival 24-Hour Races. But he would not be banned for life.

Agnew hasn't responded to the allegations.;

