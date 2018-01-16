Extra Mustard Reads of the Day – Jan. 16

January 16, 2018

Here are you reads of the day for Jan. 16, 2018. 

NFL
Eagles Fan Ejected From Game, Arrested for Punching Police Officer and His Horse
Extra Mustard
Tuesday Hot Clicks: Kate Grigorieva; Watch This Kid Bust Crazy Moves at Cavs-Warriors
Tennis
Watch: Will Ferrell Does Surprise Interview With Roger Federer at Australian Open
MLB
A-Rod and J-Lo Got Put on the Kiss Cam
NFL
Bears Fan Danica Patrick Confirms She Is Dating Aaron Rodgers
NBA
Lonzo Ball Roasts LaMelo After He Tried, Failed to Alley-Oop to Himself In Lithuania
wrestling
Monday Night Raw Has Featured Some Shocking Storylines Over The Years
NFL
99-Year-Old Vikings Fan Got Free Super Bowl Tickets From Roger Goodell At Divisional Round Game

