Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Jan. 24

January 24, 2018

Here are your reads of the day for Jan. 24, 2018. 

wrestling
Jimmy Fallon's Cameo, Enzo Amore's Fallout and More Behind-the-Scenes Notes From Raw 25
Extra Mustard
Wednesday's Hot Clicks: Gisele May Be The Biggest Obstacle in the Patriots Dynasty
NFL
Super Bowl Prop Bets: Tom Brady Injuries, Donald Trump Tweets and More
Soccer
Leeds United's New Crest Nets Overwhelming Poor Fan Reaction
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Bob Costas Doesn't Pull Punches In Explaining Super Bowl Decision
NHL
Connecticut to Use Hartford Whalers License Plates to Fund Children’s Dialysis Center
wrestling
Stone Cold Steve Austin Can Still Cut a Promo Better Than Anyone
wrestling
WWE Releases Enzo Amore After Rape Allegation

