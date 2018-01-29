Reads of the Day

January 29, 2018

These are the Reads of the Day for Jan. 29, 2018.

wrestling
Ronda Rousey's WWE Debut and Other Takeaways From Royal Rumble 2018
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Ever Since ESPN Article, Tom Brady Seems More Confident Than Ever
Extra Mustard
Monday's Hot Clicks: Ronda Rousey Debuts in WWE and More Takeaways From Royal Rumble

NBA
Watch: Joel Embiid Posterizes Russell Westbrook With Ferocious Dunk, Stares Him Down
MLB
Mets Fan Will Take Prom Photos at Citi Field
Extra Mustard
The Line: Analyzing Early Super Bowl Line Movement
Tech & Media
Media Circus: Inside the Making of ESPN's Upcoming 30 for 30 on Bill Belichick and Bill Parcells
College Football
Iowa Players Auctioning Off Jerseys From Ohio State Game for Iowa Children's Hospital

