Extra Mustard Reads of the Day

February 12, 2018

These are the read of the day for Feb. 12, 2018

Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Red Hot Chili Peppers Fan Makes Major Mistake
Extra Mustard
Monday's Hot Clicks: Kate Upton; LeBron and the Cavs Trashed Paul Pierce's Special Night
Olympics
Chloe Kim Tweeted About Wanting Ice Cream Between Qualifying Runs at the Olympics
NFL
Look: Matthew McConaughey Takes Out Full-Page Newspaper Ad for Nick Foles
Olympics
Red Gerard’s Family Was ‘Shotgunning Beers’ at 8:30 a.m. Before His Gold Medal Win
NHL
Watch: Lightning Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy Makes Bananas Behind-the-Back Save
Olympics
Watch: Two Olympic Figure Skating Pairs Dance to ‘Despacito’
College Basketball
Watch: Virginia Fan Nails Half-Court Shot For $18K

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now