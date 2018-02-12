Top Events
Your California Privacy Rights
Extra Mustard Reads of the Day
SI-share-whatsapp
Created with Sketch.
February 12, 2018
These are the read of the day for Feb. 12, 2018
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Red Hot Chili Peppers Fan Makes Major Mistake
Extra Mustard
Monday's Hot Clicks: Kate Upton; LeBron and the Cavs Trashed Paul Pierce's Special Night
Olympics
Chloe Kim Tweeted About Wanting Ice Cream Between Qualifying Runs at the Olympics
NFL
Look: Matthew McConaughey Takes Out Full-Page Newspaper Ad for Nick Foles
Olympics
Red Gerard’s Family Was ‘Shotgunning Beers’ at 8:30 a.m. Before His Gold Medal Win
NHL
Watch: Lightning Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy Makes Bananas Behind-the-Back Save
Olympics
Watch: Two Olympic Figure Skating Pairs Dance to ‘Despacito’
College Basketball
Watch: Virginia Fan Nails Half-Court Shot For $18K
More More Sports
