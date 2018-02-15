reads of the day 021518

Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Like Steve Kerr Said, Take Action Against Gun Violence With Your Voting Power
You May Like
1:12
MLB
SI's Top 100 MLB Players of 2018: The Top 10
We've reached the final part of our countdown. The top 10 is here. Mike Trout is at the top, Jose Altuve is next.
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Like Steve Kerr Said, Take Action Against Gun Violence With Your Voting Power
Steve Kerr on Florida shooting: "Vote people in who actually have the courage to protect."
1:19
NFL
The Last Time Baker Mayfield Was a Rookie
Five years ago, a true freshman quarterback danced his way into the hearts of teammates. Six months later he was gone. Looking back at Mayfield’s stint at Texas Tech
NFL
Worth The Wait: Patience Without Panic Helps Chris Ballard Find Frank Reich to Lead Colts
After the Josh McDaniels mess, the Indianapolis GM stuck to his plan and eventually landed on the man he feels is perfect for the job. Plus items on Johnny Manziel, franchise tags, Tom Brady and much more
0:37
Olympics
Mikaela Shriffrin’s First Race of the 2018 Olympics Ends With Gold
After days of delays, Mikaela Shiffrin's potentially historic Olympic run finally began with a gold in the giant slalom.
9:00
NBA
The Crossover’s Guide to NBA All-Star Weekend 2018
Not on your way to LAX to join in the 2018 NBA All-Star festivities? No worries. The Crossover has you covered with our comprehensive guide.