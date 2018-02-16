reads of the day 021618

February 16, 2018
Olympics
Mikaela Shiffrin, Lindsey Jacobellis and the Utter Agony of Fourth Place at the Olympics
Olympics
Olympic Figure Skating Favorite Nathan Chen Landed in 17th Place. What Happened?
NBA
2018 NBA All-Star Storylines: Who Will Win the Weekend?
Olympics
Friday Olympic Digest: U.S. Stumbles on Slopes, Ice; Lindsey Vonn Takes to Her Skis
MLB
SI's Top 100 MLB Players of 2018: The Leftovers
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Chris Long Is Not Having Fox News' LeBron James Slander
Olympics
New SI TV Feature ‘Chasing Miracles’ Follows the Construction of the 2018 USA Hockey Team
Olympics
Lindsey Jacobellis Finds Love in the Sport That Ripped Her Heart Out
NFL
If Giants Legend Harry Carson Could Do It All Over Again, He Wouldn't Play Football

