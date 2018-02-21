reads of the day 022118

Olympics
Wednesday Olympic Daily Digest: 'Did We Just Win The Olympics??' USA Stuns With Cross-Country Gold
You May Like
7:05
NBA
Exclusive: Inside the Corrosive Workplace Culture of the Dallas Mavericks
More than a dozen current and ex-employees characterize the Mavs' hostile work environment—ranging from sexual harassment to domestic violence—as an “open secret.” Sports Illustrated details the allegations in a special investigation.
7:05
NBA
“It’s Not Something We Tolerate”: Mark Cuban Responds to SI’s Investigation
Mark Cuban is vowing to overhaul the Mavericks’ workplace culture after learning of SI’s investigation. “I’m embarrassed, to be honest with you, that it happened under my ownership, and it needs to be fixed. Period. End of story.”
1:43
NFL
NFL Mock Draft Vol. 2: Josh Allen a Giant? The Pre-Combine, Pre-Free Agency Projection
It’s still too early to say what’s going to happen in April, but we ran our first-round projection by scouts from eight NFL teams to try to get as close as possible
1:51
Olympics
Downhill Bronze Medal a Soaring Triumph for Ski Racer Lindsey Vonn
Lindsey Vonn honored her late grandfather by claiming the bronze medal in the Olympic downhill at Pyeongchang 2018 on Tuesday.
1:22
NFL
Why Kirk Cousins to the Vikings Makes the Most Sense (and Why the Browns Should Steer Clear)
Cousins is an ideal system QB to lift a playoff team like Minnesota to the next level. Cleveland needs much more
1:05
NFL
Andrew Luck: ‘Ship Has Sailed’ on More Surgery as Colts QB Eyes Minicamp Return
During Indianapolis town hall, Andrew Luck gives update on his injury rehab while team prepares for next chapter under new coach Frank Reich