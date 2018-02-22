reads of the day 022218

Olympics
Thursday Olympic Daily Digest: Canada's Jocelyne Larocque Takes Off Silver Medal After Loss to USA
Olympics
'It's the Olympics. Who is Going to Give Up Hope?': USA Curling is the Cinderella Story of the '18 Games
0:48
Olympics
U.S. Women Claim Hockey Gold, Defeating Archrival Canada in a Game for the Ages
Four years after heartbreak in Sochi, the U.S. came back to beat Canada in a shootout for the gold medal.
1:33
NFL
The Farce of Free Agency’s Tampering Period
An illustrative story about how teams and agents routinely ignore NFL rules to broker deals well ahead of the opening of the league year
1:57
NBA
The Time to Worry About Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs Is Now
The Spurs could be without Kawhi Leonard for the rest of the season, according to Gregg Popovich. This set off alarms for the Internet, but the Open Floor podcast crew saw this coming.
Olympics
Armchair critics should back off Jocelyne Larocque.
1:51
Olympics
Mikaela Shiffrin’s Olympics Will Be Remembered For a Gold and a Silver, Not Hopes For More
Mikaela Shiffrin's 2018 Olympics will be remembered more for the medals she won than her quest to win even more.
1:51
Olympics
After a masterful win over Canada, the USA will be going for Olympic gold in curling in PyeongChang.