reads of the day 022218

February 22, 2018
Olympics
U.S. Women Claim Hockey Gold, Defeating Archrival Canada in a Game for the Ages
NFL
The Farce of Free Agency’s Tampering Period
NBA
The Time to Worry About Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs Is Now
Olympics
Thursday Olympic Daily Digest: Canada's Jocelyne Larocque Takes Off Silver Medal After Loss to USA
Olympics
Mikaela Shiffrin’s Olympics Will Be Remembered For a Gold and a Silver, Not Hopes For More
Olympics
'It's the Olympics. Who is Going to Give Up Hope?': USA Curling is the Cinderella Story of the '18 Games
Tech & Media
Cari Champion Responds to Laura Ingraham's Comments About LeBron James, Kevin Durant
College Football
Which Teams That Won Two Games or Fewer in 2017 Will Make a Bowl This Year?
NBA
Trae Young, Marvin Bargley and Basketball's Next Sneaker Stars

