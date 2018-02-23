reads of the day 022318

Olympics
Unfazed by Finishing 10th, Mirai Nagasu Criticized U.S. Teammates and Said Skate Was a TV Audition
You May Like
1:09
Olympics
Unfazed by Finishing 10th, Mirai Nagasu Criticized U.S. Teammates and Said Skate Was a TV Audition
American Skater Mirai Nagasu offered a handful of bizarre comments in the wake of her underwhelming finish in the free skate.
1:43
NBA
Seven Biggest Storylines to Watch During the NBA's Stretch Run
From Kawhi's mysterious injury to LeBron's captivating quest to the race for the No. 1 pick, The Crossover breaks down the seven biggest plot lines to watch the rest of the NBA season.
1:09
Olympics
Shani Davis Turns Down a Chance at the Olympic Sendoff He Deserves
We should be celebrating Shani Davis's last lap at the Olympics, figuratively and literally, but that’s not how he operates.
1:04
Olympics
Friday Olympic Daily Digest: A Great Night for Russia, a Bad Day for Canada
It was a great night for Russia and a bad one for Canada in PyeongChang. But what will today's action bring?
2:26
NBA
The Striking Contrast Between the Mavs and Panthers In Crisis
The biggest difference between the Mavericks and Panthers may have come in the aftermath of their scandals. While one franchise offered transparency and remorse, the other offered indifference and ignorance.
2:41
College Basketball
Report: Top Programs Implicated in Federal Investigation
Federal documents reportedly show potential NCAA violations for as many as 20 schools