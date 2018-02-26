reads of the day 022618

College Basketball
What's Next for Sean Miller and Arizona? Why His Contract Language Could Play a Pivotal Role
You May Like
NFL
NFL Combine Crash Course: Mike Mayock on the Best Prospects, Top QBs In Indy
The preeminent draft expert previews this week’s event, with thoughts on Saquon Barkley, Bradley Chubb, Quenton Nelson, Minkah Fitzpatrick and more. Plus items on the Chiefs-Rams trade, an NFL tie to the Olympics and 10 Things
1:48
NBA
NBA Power Rankings: The Wizards Are Rolling Without John Wall
The Wizards are rolling without John Wall and playing their best basketball of the year. Of course, all of this is happening with John Wall sitting on the sidelines.
1:21
NBA
The Great Tank-Off: Who Will Win the NBA's Race to the Bottom?
This year's stretch run will likely feature the most blatant tank jobs we've ever seen. Which NBA teams are best positioned to hit rock bottom?
0:39
NHL
NHL Trade Rumors: Latest News, Updates on Deals as Deadline Approaches
The NHL trade deadline is at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, and a few quality players could be on the move.
0:52
College Basketball
What's Next for Sean Miller and Arizona? Why His Contract Language Could Play a Pivotal Role
Sean Miller's days at Arizona could be numbered after he's come under fire in the FBI's college hoops investigation. But the school might actually be better off firing him without cause.
0:34
Tech & Media
Media Circus: Mike Tirico Reflects on First NBC Olympics Hosting Experience
“Whether it is your country, your political view or the sport you love the most, the platform of the Olympics is so large compared to ... any other event I have been a part of in the past," Mike Tirico on his experience in PyeongChang.