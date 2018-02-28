If you are a high school baseball player living in Colorado, don't expect Texas Wesleyan to put in any effort recruiting you.

In email, coach Mike Jeffcoat told a potential recruit he does not get players from Colorado because "players have had trouble" passing the team's drug test. Jeffcoat appears to be referencing Colorado's legalized marijuana, because he added that the player could thank the "liberal politicians."

In a statement, Texas Wesleyan spokesman John Veilleux said the school does not "condone discrimination" of any kind, including discrimination against "the political legislation of one's home state," and he added that the situation is under investigation.

Lol THIS really happened. Smh. pic.twitter.com/bF9ywQw15d — Darren McKee (@dmac1043) February 28, 2018

Jeffcoat's entire email reads:

Hi Gavin, Thanks for your interest in our program. Unfortunately, we are not recruiting players from the state of Colorado. In the past, players have had trouble passing our drug test. We have made a decision to not take a chance on Student-athletes from your state. You can thank your liberal politicians. Best of luck wherever you decide to play.

Jeffcoat, who played 10 season in MLB as a pitcher for the Indians, Giants, Rangers and Marlins, has been the Texas Wesleyan coach for 16 seasons.

In the statement, Veilleux also said Jeffcoat's comments "are in no way a reflection of Texas Wesleyan University, its values or its recruiting practices."