Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Mar. 1

Here are your reads of the day for March 1, 2018.
Soccer
World Cup Fans Will Be Allowed to Have Marijuana, Cocaine, Heroin in Stadiums—With a Prescription
Extra Mustard
Thursday's Hot Clicks: Robert Kraft, Age 76, Is Not Having a Baby With Much Younger Girlfriend
NBA
Twitter Goes Wild After James Harden Puts Wesley Johnson on His Knees, Waits to Hit Step-Back Three
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Here's Why James Harden's Ankle-Breaking Play on Wesley Johnson Is Overrated
More Sports
Texas Wesleyan Baseball Coach Won't Recruit in Colorado Over Fear of Players Failing Drug Tests