Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Mar. 1

March 01, 2018

Here are your reads of the day for March 1, 2018. 

Soccer
World Cup Fans Will Be Allowed to Have Marijuana, Cocaine, Heroin in Stadiums—With a Prescription
Extra Mustard
Thursday's Hot Clicks: Robert Kraft, Age 76, Is Not Having a Baby With Much Younger Girlfriend
NBA
Twitter Goes Wild After James Harden Puts Wesley Johnson on His Knees, Waits to Hit Step-Back Three
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Here's Why James Harden's Ankle-Breaking Play on Wesley Johnson Is Overrated
Soccer
Barcelona Invites Parkland Hero Anthony Borges to Meet First Team
Soccer
Paraguayan Artist Creates Custom Cleats for Messi Featuring His Life Story
More Sports
Texas Wesleyan Baseball Coach Won't Recruit in Colorado Over Fear of Players Failing Drug Tests
College Football
Texas A&M Chancellor Gives Jimbo Fisher a Dateless National Championship Plaque
NFL
Johnny Manziel Tells the Story of When He Went to Vegas With a Concussion
MLB
The Royals Picked the Worst Spot for Lucas Duda’s Introductory Press Conference

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now