reads of the day 030118

Traina Thoughts: Here's Why James Harden's Ankle-Breaking Play on Wesley Johnson Is Overrated
NFL Draft Quarterback Class: The Holes, the Hype and How the Combine Performances Will Factor
Baker Mayfield, Josh Rosen, Sam Darnold and Josh Allen all have questions to answer in Indianapolis and throughout the draft process. Other sections include: the veteran quarterback market; Rob Gronkowski’s future; the Blake Bortles contract; more draft tidbits from Indy
When an Unstoppable Force Meets an Immovable Object, You Get Vita Vea
For offensive coaches the 350-pound defensive lineman is the stuff of nightmares, versatile enough to play across the defensive line, powerful enough to devour double teams, and fast enough to chase plays down from behind. He’s poised to put on a show at the combine, and ready to make his move up draft boards
Bracket Watch: Kansas Moves Ahead of Xavier on Seed List in Latest Projection
In the final NCAA tournament bracket projection of the regular season, Kansas moved ahead of Xavier on the overall seed list but competition remains for top spots and geographic priority.
Analyzing James Harden’s Disrespectful Crossover on Wesley Johnson
James Harden broke the Internet after he dropped Wesley Johnson with a vicious ankle-breaker. The Crossover analyzes the play and what it means for the Clippers and Rockets feud.
Jon Gruden’s Coaching Style May Be Just What the Raiders Need
Oakland head coach Jon Gruden isn’t going to be obsessing over "GPS and all the modern technology" as he puts his coaching hat back on, but that shouldn't be a problem for his Raiders—and more from the first day of the 2018 NFL combine.
Aaron Rodgers's Contract Could Blow Other QB Contracts Out of the Water
The smart move for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers regarding his contract? Wait until Kirk Cousins signs a deal somewhere, in order to boost his bargaining power.