SI Swimsuit Editor's Picks (03/03/18)

Friday Swimstagram 03/02/18
0:58
Swim Daily
Stop What You're Doing Right Now and Watch Alexis Ren Do the Splits on Set
Alexis Ren shows off her flexibility by doing the splits on set for SI Swimsuit 2018.
1:55
Swim Daily
I'm a Swimsuit Model. I'm a Feminist. Deal With It.
Myla Dalbesio on what it means to be both an SI Swimsuit model and a feminist.
1:15
Swim Daily
Ring The Alarm! These Five Hailey Clauson GIFs Are Straight Fire
Hailey Clauson brings the heat to the Bahamas!
1:08
Swim Daily
Shop the Look! Ten Swimsuits You Can Buy From the SI Swimsuit 2018 Issue
Shop the styles of the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models.