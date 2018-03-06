reads of the day 030618

March 06, 2018
College Football
Names, Numbers and Notes That Stood Out From the 2018 NFL Combine
NFL
Change Positions? Weirdly, Some Highly Athletic QB Prospects Never Get Asked
Tech & Media
Breaking Down Adrienne Lawrence's Lawsuit Against ESPN and the Company's Possible Defenses
NBA
Happy Birthday, Shaquille O'Neal: The Best of the Big Diesel
College Basketball
Bubble Watch: How Each Team on the Edge Can Secure a Spot in NCAA Tournament Field
NFL
Goodell vs. Jerry II, A Bad Deal for Bortles, Aaron Rodgers Ready for Record Deal
NBA
Smooth Operator: Dwane Casey Is Still Ironing out Every Wrinkle He Can Find
NBA
The Sixers and the Most Enjoyable Phase of the Process
College Basketball
Expect the Unexpected in a Wide-Open Pac-12 Tournament

