reads of the day 030618

1:19
College Football
Names, Numbers and Notes That Stood Out From the 2018 NFL Combine
Penn State puts on a show, quarterback coaches size up the most talked-about prospects and more from four days in Indianapolis.
1:19
NFL
Change Positions? Weirdly, Some Highly Athletic QB Prospects Never Get Asked
Luckily for mobile, athletic college QBs with perceived holes in their game, the NFL seems finally to be willing to give them a chance at another position
0:53
Tech & Media
Breaking Down Adrienne Lawrence's Lawsuit Against ESPN and the Company's Possible Defenses
Adrienne Lawrence filed a sex discrimination lawsuit against former employer ESPN on Monday. Here's what her complaint details and ESPN likely defenses.
0:52
NBA
Happy Birthday, Shaquille O'Neal: The Best of the Big Diesel
On Shaquille O'Neal's 46th birthday, we celebrate his many talents, from the court to rapping to his storied career as a movie genie.
1:36
College Basketball
Bubble Watch: How Each Team on the Edge Can Secure a Spot in NCAA Tournament Field
Tracking the projected changes to the NCAA Tournament 2018 field and forecasting the latest outlook for the bubble teams, plus a look at the biggest bubble games of the day.
1:43
NFL
Goodell vs. Jerry II, A Bad Deal for Bortles, Aaron Rodgers Ready for Record Deal
While combine week hogged the headlines, there were a number of important developments in the business of football…