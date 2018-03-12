reads of the day 031218

College Basketball
Sleepers, Snubs and Stats: 18 Things to Know About the 2018 NCAA Tournament Bracket
College Basketball
March Madness Cinderella Rankings: Teams Most Likely to Pull Off Upsets in the NCAA Tournament
1:25
College Basketball
NCAA Tournament 2018 Bracket: Region-by-Region Breakdown
Making predictions for the NCAA tournament 2018, including players to watch, regional finalists, teams that could bust your bracket and more.
NFL
Negotiating With The Enemy: Inside the Richard Sherman-49ers Contract Talks
Representing himself and feeling ‘vengeful,’ the All-Pro cornerback signs with the Seahawks’ biggest rival. Plus items on the Browns’ moves, the rise in NFL trades, the latest on Kirk Cousins and more
2:17
1:12
2:33
NBA
NBA Power Rankings: These Raptors Are For Real
The Raptors toppled the Rockets in more ways than one this week, taking a big win on Drake Night and snatching the No. 1 slot in these week's Power Rankings.
NFL
Cleveland Browns Trade Flurry Makes a Previous Addition Even More Critical
Todd Haley said he believes in "playing to every player’s strength." Now he has to prove it