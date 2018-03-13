reads of the day 031318

College Basketball
College Basketball
Michigan State Can Win Title, but Will Dark Cloud Hanging Over University Wear It Down?
NFL
NFL Free Agency 2018: Tracking Every Team’s Signings and Moves
NFL free agency is here and we're tracking every team’s signings (or re-signings). Follow along with us.
College Basketball
SI's March Madness Expert Picks and Predictions
Need some March Madness bracket help? SI's writers filled out their brackets and made their predictions for the NCAA tournament 2018 Final Four and championship.
NFL
Signing Case Keenum Is the Smarter Move for the Broncos Right Now
Many thought the Broncos might enter the sweepstakes to land QB Kirk Cousins, but signing Case Keenum gives EVP John Elway room to fill even more of Denver's needs.
College Basketball
Six Top-Seeded Teams in the Most Danger of Losing Early in the 2018 NCAA Tournament
After a season that featured top-five upsets every week, no team is safe in March. These six squads are in the most danger of losing early.
NBA
NBA Playoff Confidence Index: Who Will Emerge from the Wild West?
The Western Conference playoff race is as furious as ever, with franchises like the Blazers, Thunder and Timberwolves vying for position. How confident should you be in your favorite team's chances?
NFL
Can Sammy Watkins Play to His Potential in Chiefs’ Now-Loaded Offense?
With Sammy Watkins now on board alongside Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Kareem Hunt, can Patrick Mahomes make this offense work to its highest potential? Head coach Andy Reid has his work cut out for him.