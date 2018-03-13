reads of the day 031318

March 13, 2018
NFL
NFL Free Agency 2018: Tracking Every Team’s Signings and Moves
College Basketball
SI's March Madness Expert Picks and Predictions
NFL
Signing Case Keenum Is the Smarter Move for the Broncos Right Now
College Basketball
Six Top-Seeded Teams in the Most Danger of Losing Early in the 2018 NCAA Tournament
NBA
NBA Playoff Confidence Index: Who Will Emerge from the Wild West?
NFL
Can Sammy Watkins Play to His Potential in Chiefs’ Now-Loaded Offense?
College Basketball
Michigan State Can Win Title, but Will Dark Cloud Hanging Over University Wear It Down?
NFL
At Quarterback, a New Backup Plan in the NFL
MLB
Byron Buxton, Gerrit Cole Lead American League Fantasy Breakout Candidates

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now