reads of the day 031418

You May Like
0:58
College Basketball
Ranking the 10 Teams with the Best Chance at Winning the 2018 NCAA Tournament
Looking for the best bet to win the 2018 NCAA tournament? We've rounded up the 10 teams that are most likely to take home the title.
NFL
Free Agency Free-For-All: Thoughts On All The Deals Done Before The NFL Year Opens
Some quick-hit analysis on Sam Bradford to Arizona, Jimmy Graham to Green Bay, Case Keenum to Denver, Malcolm Butler to Tennessee and much more
2:16
NBA
2018 NBA Mock Draft 5.0: Who Will Leave a Strong Impression in the NCAA Tournament?
As the NCAA tournament tips off, The Crossover's Front Office provides its latest first-round projections for the 2018 NBA draft. Which prospects have the most to gain during March Madness?
1:01
NFL
NFL Free Agency 2018: Grading the Biggest Moves
Which early moves of NFL free agency—all expected to be finalized tomorrow when the new league year begins at 4 p.m. ET—will be the immediately successful and which might not pan out as expected?
1:27
NFL
NFL Rumors: Giants to Sign Nate Solder to 4-Year, $62 Million Deal
The free agent quarterback market is looking clearer after Cousins, Brees and Keenum agree to deals.
1:25
College Basketball
2018 NCAA Tournament: Printable March Madness Bracket
Print out your bracket to fill out on Selection Sunday!