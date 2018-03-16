In a terrifying video, a ski list at a resort in Gudauri, Georgia malfunctioned and left several people injured after being flung in different directions.

The video, captured by Instagram user Alena Pakhomova, shows tourists panicking and moving out of the way as the ski lift sped up to double its normal speed.

Some reports say that at least eight people were taken to the hospital including one pregnant woman, who complained about back pain.

Watch the video below:

An investigation has been launched to learn what happened.

The resort is located by The Greater Caucasus Mountain Range. Injured skiers were transported to a local hospital.