reads of the day 031618

College Basketball
March Madness Day 1 Takeaways: Loyola-Chicago Provides a Spark; SEC Shines While Pac-12 Flops
Day 1 of the NCAA tournament was short on drama, but Loyola-Chicago provided the day's defining moment. Elsewhere, the Pac-12 completed a historically bad tourney while the SEC got off to a great start.
NFL
For Kirk Cousins and the Vikings, It Was About the Fit As Much as the Money
The free-agent QB did his research—Google included!—before settling on the Vikings. Now player and team believe the final piece is in place
College Basketball
Arizona's Turbulent Season Ends With a Thud in Stunning First-Round Beatdown by Buffalo
What just happened?! A long, strange season for Arizona came to a crashing close in the first round Thursday—at the hands of unlikely Buffalo.
College Basketball
Loyola-Chicago May Be Your Cinderella Team, But the Ramblers Are Not Yet Satisfied
Loyola-Chicago guard Donte Ingram may have hit the shot of his life to upset Miami, but the Ramblers are already geared up for Saturday's showdown with No. 3 Tennessee—and their biggest fan is right there with them.
NBA
The All-NBA Debates: Who Deserves to Make the Cut?
Kevin Durant or Giannis Antetokounmpo? Stephen Curry or DeMar DeRozan? The answers aren't easy. The Crossover examines the biggest upcoming debates over the 2018 All-NBA teams.
NBA
Long Live the Interim Lakers
This season's Lakers have been a joy to watch, but much of their improved play has little bearing on the franchise's future. That doesn't mean we can't enjoy this team.