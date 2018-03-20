While you were busy watching March Madness this weekend, the real sports action was going on in England.

The women’s doubles final at the All England Open badminton tournament in Birmingham featured a truly mind-bending point that lasted a grueling 90 seconds and consisted of 102 shots.

It came in the second set between Japan’s Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota and Denmark’s​ Christinna Pedersen and Kamilla Rytter Juhl. The Danes held an 18–17 lead after winning the first set 21–19.

Over the following minute-and-a-half, the four women traded shots with no end in sight. The crowd started freaking out when the rally was only 40 shots old. It wasn’t even half over!

Will this rally ever end?! pic.twitter.com/MwWygn5JYe — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 20, 2018

Pedersen and Rytter Juhl went on to win the set, 21–18, to win their first prestigious All England championship.