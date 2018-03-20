Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — March 20

March 20, 2018

Here are your reads of the day for March 20, 2017. 

MLB
Rangers Pitcher Killed and Ate Bull Responsible for His Arm Injury
Extra Mustard
Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: Iggy Azalea Burned All of Nick Young’s Designer Clothes
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: It's a Little Odd That ESPN's Top MLB Analyst Is Also an Advisor to the Yankees
NFL
Eight-Team XFL Competitor Plans to Launch in February 2019
NBA
Jordan Clarkson's Thoughts On Dinosaurs, the Moon Landing and Mermaids Will Blow Your Mind

