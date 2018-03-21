reads of the day 032118

March 21, 2018
NFL
NFL Mock Draft Vol. 3: Two Draft Day Trades, Four QBs Lead Things Off
NFL
The 2018 NFL Draft Could Very Well Feature Four Quarterbacks in First Five Picks ... Or Not
College Basketball
Adidas's Loyalty to Louisville Goes Beyond the Terms of Its Contract
NBA
The Blazers Have a Ceiling, But Damian Lillard Will Try to Break Through It Anyway
NFL
The Raiders Would Be a Fitting Winner of the Suh Sweepstakes
College Basketball
How Nevada's Unconventional Roster-Building Strategy Engineered Its Miraculous Sweet 16 Run
NBA
The NBA Draft Guideline for Scouting Twins
MLB
How Charley Pride Went From Negro League Ballplayer to Country Music's Jackie Robinson
NBA
Pacers Building Block Myles Turner is a Star Wars Legos Master

