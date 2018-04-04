Top Events
Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — April 4
SI-share-whatsapp
Created with Sketch.
April 04, 2018
Here are your reads of the day for April 4, 2018.
Golf
Report: Yelling 'Dilly Dilly!' Will Get You Kicked Out of The Masters
Extra Mustard
Wednesday's Hot Clicks: Don’t Tell Boban Marjanovic That a 7' 3" Man Shouldn't Ride a Go-Kart
MLB
Phillies Reliever Pat Neshek Gets Rare Shohei Ohtani Rookie Card In New Pack
MLB
Watch: Yankees Fans Boo Giancarlo Stanton After Five Strikeouts In First Home Game
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: ESPN's 'Get Up!' Starts With Bad Ratings News
MLB
Beardless Brian Wilson Surprises Crowd, Throws Out First Pitch at Giants Home Opener
MLB
Kevin Kiermaier’s Plan to Keep Warm in New York Is a Full-Body Coat of Vaseline
College Football
Watch: Nick Saban, LeBron James at Odds Over 'Shop Talk' Copyright Claim
