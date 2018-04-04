Get ready for professional karate.

Karate Combat announced Wednesday the launch of a new professional combat sports league.

The first live event, Karate Combat: Inception, will air April 26 from Miami Beach, followed by an all USA vs. Iran fight card in Dubai. The private pre-season event, Karate Combat: Genesis, took place in Budapest, Hungary. Events will occur all over the world.

It's the first professional league to display biometric, nutrition, training and DNA-based data in real time to give fans insight into a fighter. In addition to the data, fighters will compete in a slope-sided pit for cage-free views.

It's full contact with rules developed by experts and top fighters. Each contest will be three rounds of three minutes, with offensive techniques scored more highly than counter-strikes.

“Karate is back! Approximately 50 million Americans have participated in Karate at some point in their lives with an even greater worldwide following, yet no professional league exists,” Karate Combat CEO Michael DePietro said in a release. “To date nobody has harnessed the beauty of this ancient sport for 21st-century fans and mass media appeal.”

Here's the trailer for the new league.

The league has signed over 100 fighters from 30 countries, including the United States' Elhadji Ndour of the USA, Morocoo's Achraf Ouchen of Morocco, the Domican Republic's Dionicio Gustavo, France's Davy Dona of France and Azerbaijan's Rafael Aghayev who is a 2020 Olmypic front-runner.

Karate will make its debut appearance at the Tokyo 2020 games.