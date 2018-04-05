reads of the day 040518

April 05, 2018
Golf
Masters Round 1 Live Blog: Tracking Tiger Woods and All the Action on Thursday
NBA
How Damian Lillard Redefined the Meaning of 'Dame Time'
NFL
What Will Bill Belichick and the Patriots Do With All of Their High Draft Picks?
NFL
Just How Much Control Did Baker Mayfield Have in Oklahoma’s Air Raid Offense?
NFL
Sean McVay on Why the Rams Will Be Different Than Dream Teams Past
NBA
A Deep Dive Into the Latest Twist in the Kawhi Leonard Saga
Golf
Tiger Woods' Return Is the Big Story at Augusta, But It's Far From the Only One
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: The Rock Eloquently Explains Why NFL Protests Were Important
Golf
What I Talk About When I Talk About Tiger

6:04
NFL

Sean McVay on Why the Rams Will Be Different Than Dream Teams Past

The 32-year-old head coach will work with a team big on talent, but big on potential problems too. Why he’s confident it will work. Also, Dez Bryant on the brink, Lamar Jackson’s strange draft season decision-making, what RG3 brings to Baltimore, a draft prospect drawing Ray Lewis comps, high praise for Baker Mayfield and what Johnny Manziel is doing right
by Albert Breer

