Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — April 6

April 06, 2018

Here are your reads of the day for April 6, 2018. 

MLB
Watch: Bald Eagle Lands on James Paxton Before Mariners-Twins Game
Extra Mustard
Friday's Hot Clicks: Conor McGregor Loses His Mind, Attacks Bus, Gets Arrested
wrestling
The ’Mania Supercolumn: 34 Notes, Quotes, and Anecdotes for WrestleMania 34
MLB
Denver Post’s ‘Ultimate Visitors Guide to Coors Field’ Features Photo of Citizens Bank Park
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: WrestleMania Weekend Is Here!
NBA
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Will Star In Their Own Special On HGTV
wrestling
2018 WrestleMania Betting Odds: Who are the Favorites for WWE's Premier Event?
Horse Racing
Kentucky Derby Favorite Named After Usain Bolt Since 'The Notorious One' Is Trademarked
NHL
An Angry Predators Fan Mailed the NHL Office Some Catfish
NBA
Lamar Odom Is Getting Into the Marijuana Business After Cannabis Helped Him In Rehab

