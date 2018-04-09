Coroner's Office Misidentifies Two Victims of Humboldt Hockey Team Bus Crash

Xavier Labelle, who was previously thought to be dead by his family, is alive. 

By Chris Chavez
April 09, 2018

Saskatchewan's Ministry of Justice announced that the coroner's office misidentified two victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus accident that left 15 people dead.

18-year-old goalie Parker Tobin is one of the deceased people in the crash. Xavier Labelle, who was previously thought to be dead by his family, is alive. 

The coroner's office apologizes for the misidentification and any confusion.

Labelle's father, Dr. Paul Labelle, is an emergency room physician and tried helping at the crash site but police on the scene refused to let him assist. Dr. Paul Labelle, his wife and daughter went to Nipawin, where Humboldt was slated to play in a Friday night playoff game.

There were reportedly 29 people on board the bus when it crashed with a truck around 5 p.m. on Highway 35 in Saskatchewan. 14 people were injured.

