reads of the day 041018

MLB
The Table Setter: Taking a Break from Shohei Ohtani Appreciation Week to Appreciate Bryce Harper
2:20
NFL
The NFL’s Wide Receiver Crisis
Over the past three drafts, the 13 first-round wideouts have produced one Pro Bowler, and nine players who have never caught 40 passes in a season. From terminology, to routes, to how they’re taught to catch the ball, a look at why so many first-round receivers are becoming busts
0:46
NBA
2018 NBA Draft Big Board 6.0: Top 80 Prospects As We Enter the Predraft Process
College basketball is done and the predraft process is upon us. The last few weeks have been fairly quiet, but that's about to change. Before the scuttle and speculation starts, here are the top 80 prospects.
0:53
College Football
Mud Pits, Red Tape and the Texas Turnaround Long in Coming
From the outside, there should be nothing easier than competing at Texas. But Tom Herman and Chris Del Conte know the hurdles to be cleared.
NHL
Playoff Power Rankings: Let the Madness Commence
The Stanley Cup Playoffs start Wednesday. How do the 16 teams vying for the Cup stack up?
1:32
Bryce Harper has more homers than strikeouts and nearly three times as many walks as whiffs. The last player to do that over a full season was Barry Bonds in 2004. The mere fact that he's recalling Bonds at his best is striking.
2:25
NFL
Why PFF Graded Baker Mayfield Better Than Every Other 2018 QB... Combined
NFL Draft QB rankings: Baker Mayfield's grades stand out