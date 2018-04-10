reads of the day 041018

April 10, 2018
NFL
The NFL’s Wide Receiver Crisis
NBA
2018 NBA Draft Big Board 6.0: Top 80 Prospects As We Enter the Predraft Process
College Football
Mud Pits, Red Tape and the Texas Turnaround Long in Coming
NHL
Playoff Power Rankings: Let the Madness Commence
MLB
The Table Setter: Taking a Break from Shohei Ohtani Appreciation Week to Appreciate Bryce Harper

2:20
Over the past three drafts, the 13 first-round wideouts have produced one Pro Bowler, and nine players who have never caught 40 passes in a season. From terminology, to routes, to how they’re taught to catch the ball, a look at why so many first-round receivers are becoming busts
by Conor Orr

