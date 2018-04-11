reads of the day 041118

MLB
Gabe Kapler Is an Analytics Fanatic Addicted to Fitness. Are Phillies Fans Ready to Embrace Him?
NFL
2018 NFL Draft: What Bill Belichick and the Patriots Will Do ... (We Think)
Trade up for a QB? Deal down for more picks? Stand pat? Here's our best guess at what New England will do in the draft
MLB
Gabe Kapler loves to dead lift 555 pounds and fire up his players. Will Philadelphia embrace the wily 42-year-old manager? Or will the city despise him?
54:48
Tech & Media
Sports Illustrated TV Now Available on FuboTV
SI TV's offerings will now be accessible on fuboTV as well as its current Amazon Channels.
NHL
Making Our Picks for the 2018 Stanley Cup Winner
Which team will head home with an extra 35.5 pounds of silver? Here's how we see things playing out in the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
1:33
NFL
Patriots Draft: The Case for Taking a QB, and the Case Against It
Make a move to get Tom Brady’s heir, or get more pieces to win another Super Bowl with him? A look at both sides of the debate. Plus, some interesting numbers on how Antonio Brown and Julio Jones are used, the extra value of a rookie QB, and fixing the NBA playoffs
1:50
NBA
Ben Simmons Is Rookie of the Year, But Where Will He Go From Here?
The rookie of the year debate is already played out. With Ben Simmons having an historically good season and the Sixers looking like the future of the Eastern Conference, what is the next step in his development?