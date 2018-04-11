reads of the day 041118

April 11, 2018
NFL
2018 NFL Draft: What Bill Belichick and the Patriots Will Do ... (We Think)
MLB
Gabe Kapler Is an Analytics Fanatic Addicted to Fitness. Are Phillies Fans Ready to Embrace Him?
Tech & Media
Sports Illustrated TV Now Available on FuboTV
NHL
Making Our Picks for the 2018 Stanley Cup Winner
NFL
Patriots Draft: The Case for Taking a QB, and the Case Against It
NBA
Ben Simmons Is Rookie of the Year, But Where Will He Go From Here?
NHL
2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs: SI Staffers Make Postseason Predictions
NBA
2018 NBA Awards Picks: Has James Harden Finally Earned His MVP Moment?
NBA
The Crossover's All-NBA and All-Defensive Picks: Who Deserves to Make First Team?
NFL
Why No QB Has Emerged Atop the Draft Pack

