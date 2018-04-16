Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — April 16

April 16, 2018

Here are your reads of the day for April 16, 2018. 

Extra Mustard
Watch: Extremely Canadian Man Ice Skates Down Frozen Street
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: John Cena and Nikki Bella's Split Leaves the WWE Universe Shook
wrestling
John Cena and Nikki Bella End Engagement, 6-Year Relationship
Extra Mustard
Monday’s Hot Clicks: Young Rockies and Nationals Fans Pull Off Trade of the Season
Golf
PETA Throws Shade At Golfer Kelly Kraft For Hitting Bird, Missing Cut
MLB
The Angels Asked Fans to Quiet Down for Shohei Ohtani's At-Bats
MLB
Marlins Man Found the Marlins' Virgin Islands Office Is Just a Post Office

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)