Reads of the Day 04/16/18

The Browns, Giants, Jets, Broncos and Colts, like the rest of the NFL, are keeping their cards close as April 26 nears. The latest on Darnold, Mayfield, Barkley and the rest, plus sections on the Reuben Foster lesson, the Dez Bryant facts and much more
It was a slow bleed, starting when three Blue Jackets strikes in 10 minutes flipped a 3-1 deficit into a 4-3 advantage, ending when the officiating crew finished convening with its replay overlords at NHL headquarters in Toronto and announced a decision.