reads of the day 041918

Four years after the Titans made him the eighth pick in the 2011 draft, Jake Locker quit the game and told his agent not to listen to any offers to return. It wasn’t his spotty performances or the recurring injuries that ended his desire to play—it was the growing realization that he wanted something else in life
The revived Raiders coach exudes exuberance as his team’s first practices near. Here are five things Gruden shared in a wide-ranging conversation. Other sections include: draft buzz galore, like why Saquon Barkley might slip; the drama surrounding Tom Brady; why Case Keenum’s at ease in Denver; and more
Man City is rewriting the Premier League record books. Barcelona is on the verge of Spain's first 'Invincible' season. Yet the cloud of Champions League failure hangs over both with less of an emphasis than ever put on domestic silverware.