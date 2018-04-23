Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — April 23

April 23, 2018

Here are your reads of the day for April 23, 2018. 

NFL
The Bucs Will Use a Parrot to Announce Their Late-Round Draft Picks
NBA
Restaurant Apologizes For Not Seating Giannis Antetokounmpo
Extra Mustard
Monday’s Hot Clicks: This Russian Soccer Player Paid $80K for the Right to Humiliate His Former Coach
wrestling
A Plane Crash, a Fan With a Gun and More Stories from Jim Cornette’s Book, ‘Behind the Curtain’
NHL
Flyers' Sean Couturier Plays Games 5 and 6 Against Penguins With Torn MCL
MLB
Listen: John Sterling Has a New Home Run Call for Giancarlo Stanton and It Involves Singing
NFL
Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. Raps In Promo For Sunday's 'Drop The Mic'

