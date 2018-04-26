Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — April 26

April 26, 2018

Here are your reads of the day for April 26, 2018. 

MLB
Watch: Young Yankees Fan Catches a Foul Ball With Popcorn In His Glove
Extra Mustard
Thursday’s Hot Clicks: This NFL Draft Could Get Absolutely Crazy
NBA
Meek Mill Had Dreams That Michael Rubin Would Pick Him Up From Prison in a Helicopter
NBA
LaVar Ball Pulling LiAngelo and LaMelo Out of Lithuania: 'I Just Didn't Get Along With the Coach'
Extra Mustard
Kevin Harlan Recounts Marv Albert's Career-Changing Phone Call
wrestling
The Week in Wrestling: When Will WWE’s Female Wrestlers Be Allowed to Perform in Saudi Arabia?
College Football
Groom Paralyzed Playing Football Walks Down the Aisle: 'The Accident Brought Me To Her'
NBA
George H.W. Bush Is More Concerned With The Rockets Than His Own Health

