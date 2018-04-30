Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — April 30

April 30, 2018

Here are your reads of the day for April 30, 2018. 

MMA
MMA Fighter Left With Gaping Chasm of a Head Wound
Extra Mustard
Monday’s Hot Clicks: Man Surfs a Ridiculous Wave; LeBron's Legend Grows
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Tristan Thompson's Double-Double Sent Twitter Into a Frenzy
NFL
Roundup of Most Interesting Ways Picks Have Announced on Last Day of NFL Draft
NFL
Watch: Former Eagles Kicker David Akers Trolls Cowboys Fans Before Announcing Pick
Golf
Matt Kuchar and Bubba Watson Are Celebrating Birdies By Slapping Each Other in the Face
Extra Mustard
Cleveland Radio Host Says He'll Eat Horse Manure After Baker Mayfield Pick

